Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.35. Poshmark shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 8,810 shares.

The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,699 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Poshmark by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth about $5,421,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $853.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

