Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CEO Robert D. Wright Purchases 17,985 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Potbelly Price Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBPB shares. TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

About Potbelly

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Potbelly by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

