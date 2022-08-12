Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CEO Robert D. Wright Purchases 17,985 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Potbelly Price Performance
Potbelly stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBPB shares. TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potbelly (PBPB)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.