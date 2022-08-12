PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.