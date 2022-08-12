PowerPool Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $17.01 million and $1.83 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,820,430 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

