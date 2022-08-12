PowerSchool (PWSC) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is one of 414 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PowerSchool to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -8.03% 3.51% 1.71% PowerSchool Competitors -90.57% -64.61% -9.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million -$33.77 million -56.22 PowerSchool Competitors $1.81 billion $283.08 million 33.33

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PowerSchool’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerSchool and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 4 8 0 2.67 PowerSchool Competitors 1628 11211 24126 527 2.63

PowerSchool presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.50%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.71%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PowerSchool beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

