Poxel S.A. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Poxel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington forecasts that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.
Poxel Price Performance
PXXLF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Poxel has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.83.
Poxel Company Profile
Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is Imeglimin, an oral drug candidate, which completed Phase III clinical development stage in Japan, as well as in Phase III in the United States and Europe for the treatment of type 2 diabetes that improves pancreatic beta cell function, reduces insulin resistance, and decreases cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk factors, such as heightened blood lipid levels and excess body weight.
