Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 176,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 22.2 %

LegalZoom.com stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,588. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.38. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

