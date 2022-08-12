Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,280,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $482.40. 8,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,190. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

