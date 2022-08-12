Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLD stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $201.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.