Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,872,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $49.60. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,095. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

