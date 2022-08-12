Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,410. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.