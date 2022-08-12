Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.14 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,068. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

