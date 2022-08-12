Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

