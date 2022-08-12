Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,500 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

