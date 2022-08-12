Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.3% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.