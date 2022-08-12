Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMGMU remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

About Priveterra Acquisition

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

