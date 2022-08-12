Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 5.9 %

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

