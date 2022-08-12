Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

