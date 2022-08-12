Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 642,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,611. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,779. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

