Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 642,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,611. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
