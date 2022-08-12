Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

