Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

RXDX stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,036,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

