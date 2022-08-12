ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Price Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,395 shares of company stock worth $1,471,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after acquiring an additional 471,850 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 288,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

