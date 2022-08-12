ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.75 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM stock opened at €8.47 ($8.64) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a one year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.87 and its 200 day moving average is €10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

