Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $82.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile



Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

