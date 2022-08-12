Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

