Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Prudential in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Prudential’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUK. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.50.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Prudential has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

