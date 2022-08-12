PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,658. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after buying an additional 382,596 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after buying an additional 158,330 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.