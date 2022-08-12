Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading 13.8% Higher

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.34. 7,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 470,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Pulmonx Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 135,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pulmonx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

