Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.77.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $99.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

