Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $65.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

