QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares $0.09 Interim Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.