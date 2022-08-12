QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 465 ($5.62) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on QQ. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.32) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 355 ($4.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.52) on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,576.00.
In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
