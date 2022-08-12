QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 465 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QQ. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.32) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 355 ($4.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.52) on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,576.00.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

