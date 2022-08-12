QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.57. 150,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

