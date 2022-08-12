QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,963 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 164.3% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.18. 166,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.