QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 148,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

