Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Allan Peters Sells 2,711 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $145.39 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
