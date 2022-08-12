Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,160 shares of company stock worth $9,517,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.