Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $123.61 or 0.00519413 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $28.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.70 or 0.01893922 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002029 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00280452 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.