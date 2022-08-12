Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,545. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

