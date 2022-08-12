Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $60.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,097 shares of company stock valued at $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quanterix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 185,673 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Quanterix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 269,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 322,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.