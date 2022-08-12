Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Shares Down 2.4%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 7,351,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,036% from the average daily volume of 646,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on QNRX shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.