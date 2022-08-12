Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

