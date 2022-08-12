Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RDN opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $471,679 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Radian Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,228,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,797,000 after acquiring an additional 392,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

