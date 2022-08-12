Radware’s (RDWR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Radware by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Radware by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Radware by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

