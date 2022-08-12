Rahul Kanwar Sells 46,700 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SSNC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
