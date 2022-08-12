Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RL. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.77.

NYSE RL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

