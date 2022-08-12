Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $10.06. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 5,053 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RANI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 25.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

