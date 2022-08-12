Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $10.06. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 5,053 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RANI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 25.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

