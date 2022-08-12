Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Reaches $286,878.27

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $286,878.27 and approximately $12,194.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.20 or 0.07956875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00176655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00257788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00684877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00587765 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

