Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million.

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.77. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57.

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Insiders have bought a total of 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530 over the last ninety days.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.