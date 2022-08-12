Raymond James Cuts VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target to $5.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of VBIV opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 15,391.36% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
