Raymond James Cuts VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target to $5.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 15,391.36% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 68,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Stories

